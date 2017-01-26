Keon the Irish Wolfhound breaks world record for longest tail on a dog

AN IRISH Wolfhound has broken the record for the longest dog tail ever recorded on a dog.

Keon, whose name means ‘courageous warrior’ in Irish, has a wagging appendage measuring a mammoth 76.8 cm (30.2 in) in length.

The friendly canine broke the previous record – which was held by a fellow wolfhound – by just over 4.5 cm (1.7 in).

Keon’s stars in the Guinness World Records 2017 Edition, which was released last September.

Guinness took the measurement from the highest point on the top of Keon’s tail down to the tip of his tail bone, in order to prevent his impressive fur skewing the record.

Keon lives with his family in Westerlo, Belgium, where Guinness World Records came to present him with an official certificate and capture his record-breaking appendage in the flesh.

His owner Jef Thys revealed that Keon doesn’t exactly live up to his name.

“Keon is an Irish name and it means ‘Courageous Warrior’. Keon is a brave dog but he’s no warrior,” Mr Thys told Guinness World Records.

“He’s very easy to take care of. He’s a gentle giant.”

Other records featured in the Guinness World Records over the years include longest tongue on a dog and fastest five meters on front paws by a dog.

This year’s edition includes other incredible pooches such as Lizzy the tallest female dog and Smurf, who took home most tricks performed by a dog in one minute – but Keon’s new record tells its own tale altogether.

Check out Keon’s tail in action below: