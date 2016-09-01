HUGE Kerry fan and Irish radio presenter Oonagh O’Carroll has been forced to don a huge tattoo of Dublin star Diarmuid Connolly as a result of a forfeit.

O’Carroll, who co-hosts the AO Show at breakfast time on iRadio, lost a bet, which was made with her co-host Aidan Power in relation to last Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Kerry.

Dublin were victorious on the day, defeating close rivals Kerry 0-22 to 2-14.

As a result of Kerry losing, Oonagh had to do a forfeit.

Unbeknown to her, the forfeit was a temporary tattoo of Dublin forward Diarmuid Connolly, her least favourite footballer.

The message at the end of the tattoo inscribes ‘King of my heart’.

Becca Mills from Platinum Ink in Longford was on hand to ruin poor Oonagh’s day.

The moment she realises what the tattoo was…

And the victorious Dublin forward tweeted in response.

iRadio have since confirmed that the tattoo is only temporary.