September 1, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
Oonagh O'Carroll from radio station iRadio was forced into a huge forefeit (Source iRadio)
HUGE Kerry fan and Irish radio presenter Oonagh O’Carroll has been forced to don a huge tattoo of Dublin star Diarmuid Connolly as a result of a forfeit.

O’Carroll, who co-hosts the AO Show at breakfast time on iRadio, lost a bet, which was made with her co-host Aidan Power in relation to last Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Kerry.

Dublin were victorious on the day, defeating close rivals Kerry 0-22 to 2-14.

As a result of Kerry losing, Oonagh had to do a forfeit.

Unbeknown to her, the forfeit was a temporary tattoo of Dublin forward Diarmuid Connolly, her least favourite footballer.

Dublin sharp shooter Diarmuid Connolly celebrates after the win over Kerry on the weekend (Source ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne)
Dublin sharp shooter Diarmuid Connolly celebrates after the win over Kerry (Picture: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne)

The message at the end of the tattoo inscribes ‘King of my heart’. 

Becca Mills from Platinum Ink in Longford was on hand to ruin poor Oonagh’s day.

The moment she realises what the tattoo was…

And the victorious Dublin forward tweeted in response. 

iRadio have since confirmed that the tattoo is only temporary.

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

