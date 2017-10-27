Kerry unveil new kit designed by Paul Galvin

EX Kerry footballer turned fashion designer Paul Galvin has described it as an “honor” to have been asked to design the Kerry jersey for next season as it was officially launched today to rave reviews.

The jersey is inspired by the 1985 strip a year where Kerry won the All-Ireland, led by manager Mick O’Dwyer and captain Páidí Ó Sé.

The 2009 Footballer of the Year hung up his inter-county boots for the second time in 2015, and earlier this month launched his latest clothing collection for Dunnes Stores.

Galvin was approached by the County Board and has spent a number of months working on the design.

“Inspired by the iconic 1985 Kerry jersey, the deep green and gold base with white trims was essential to re-connecting with Kerry’s identity while also helping to implement part of the County Board’s vision for the future in addressing the issue of number visibility for supporters,” Galvin said.

“The rich color base and re-positioning of the number upwards provides greater definition and visibility of the numbers on the back. The slightly longer sleeves offer points of difference and style.

“We hope that past players will recognize the new jersey as a symbol of respect, that current players will wear it as a symbol of pride and identity and that future players will want to wear it.”

The jersey is available on the Kerry website and available in selected stores.