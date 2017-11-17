London
Kerrygold butter is now on sale in South Korea

November 17, 2017 By  Reporter
The famous Kerrygold butter has made it to South Korea. (Picture: Getty Images)

IRELAND’S finest dairy export is on the shop shelves in South Korea.

Ornua, the rebranded Irish Dairy Board, made the announcement that the Irish butter will be sold through a number of major Korean retailers.

The expansion marks the furthest afield the product is sold outside of Ireland.

More News:

Two years ago, Kerrygold opened a new packaging facility in Nigeria.
Welcoming today’s announcement, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said: “I have confidence that in the near future, South Korea will become an important market for Kerrygold butter and cheese.
“As we prepare for a post Brexit environment, it is critical that we build these new markets for premium Irish dairy products”.

In recent years, Ornua has also introduced products into other areas in Asia such as China, Singapore and Malaysia – all milk deficit regions.

South Korea is the 11th largest economy in the world, with a population of over 51 million.
Kerrygold reported annual retail sales of €900 million in 2016.

