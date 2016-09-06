Irish woman reunites with long lost English lover at the airport after 29 years apart

TWO long lost lovers, one Irish and one English, were reunited in a small Irish airport last Friday after 29 years apart.

Marie Simpson from Milltown in Galway became engaged to Englishman Michael Brown in 1987, but the wedding never happened and eventually they drifted apart.

The couple hadn’t seen each other since, and Mr Brown had never visited Ireland before.

Last Friday, he landed in Knock after travelling from Manchester to see Ms Simpson again after almost three decades.

Of late, the pair had found each other online and begun speaking constantly, so they decided to meet in person once again.

The video captures Ms Simpson waiting nervously in the crowd for her ex-fiancé, until a large smile flashes across her face when he arrives.

Mr Brown and Ms Simpson embrace and exit the airport together.

Watch the video here…