London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  Life & Style  |  Uncategorized  |  Irish woman reunites with long lost English lover at the airport after 29 years apart

Irish woman reunites with long lost English lover at the airport after 29 years apart

September 6, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
The couple who were engaged to be married drifted apart but were reunited after 29 years (Source Knock Airport facebook)
The couple who were engaged to be married drifted apart but were reunited after 29 years (Source Knock Airport facebook)

TWO long lost lovers, one Irish and one English, were reunited in a small Irish airport last Friday after 29 years apart.

Marie Simpson from Milltown in Galway became engaged to Englishman Michael Brown in 1987, but the wedding never happened and eventually they drifted apart.

The couple hadn’t seen each other since, and Mr Brown had never visited Ireland before.

Last Friday, he landed in Knock after travelling from Manchester to see Ms Simpson again after almost three decades.

Of late, the pair had found each other online and begun speaking constantly, so they decided to meet in person once again.

The video captures Ms Simpson waiting nervously in the crowd for her ex-fiancé, until a large smile flashes across her face when he arrives.

Mr Brown and Ms Simpson embrace and exit the airport together.

Watch the video here…

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IP Awards – Save the Date – MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

castlecloghamwallsfeat

Recommended for you:
For around £850,000 you could be the next clan chief of Cloghan castle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post