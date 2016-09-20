Knock Shrine – which attracts one million pilgrims each year – gets a mosaic makeover

ONE of Ireland’s most popular pilgrimage sites has received a significant makeover – and now features a new mosaic detailing the apparition which it is famous for.

Over the past 18 months the Basilica at Knock Shrine in Co. Mayo has been carefully refurbished, with every angle of the popular pilgrimage destination replaced and restored.

On the main altar wall an elaborate marble mosaic, made by world-renowned Venetian mosaic experts Travisanutto, is now in place, where a canvas previously hung.

The artwork depicts the 15 witnesses to the apparition of Our Lady, an appearance believed by many to have occurred at the site in 1879 and which draws one million pilgrims to the shrine each year.

It was unveiled by Bishop Michael Neary earlier this year, who said: “We thank God for this marvellous day as we unveil this magnificent mosaic which conveys in such breathtaking beauty the mystery of the Apparition.”

The adjoining Knock House Hotel has also undergone a major refurbishment during the project, now offering “comfort and style with excellent cuisine”.

Following the makeover, the team at Essex-based travel company Go Trouvaille have renewed their Pilgrimages to Knock Shrine options.

They include five night packages for pilgrims to Knock, which encompass time for quiet prayer and spiritual ceremonies, whilst also availing of the opportunity of seeing the most famous sights in Co. Mayo – including Croagh Patrick, Balintubber Abbey and the nearby Foxford Woollen Mills.

Evenings are also catered for in their packages, as the company explains: “Our evening fare is in true Irish style, with great food, traditional music and a spot of Irishdancing.”

Go Trouvaille packages include flights, transfers in the UK and Ireland, accommodation, breakfast, lunch on days out and a four course dinner every night.

For further information or to book click here