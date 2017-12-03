The latest star tipped to represent Ireland at the Eurovision is one we never thought of

HERE comes Johnny Rotten.

The 61-year-old former Sex Pistol is known for making waves, which could be exactly what Ireland needs to secure its first Eurovision win in years.

Real named John Lydon is the son of Irish immigrants which technically qualifies him to represent our little green isle should the powers that be sign off on it.

According to The Irish Sun, an Irish songwriter by the name of Niall Mooney has entered a song into the contest, to be sung by John Lydon.

Entitled Pleased To Meet You, the tune is reportedly a mix of country and punk and would be performed by Lydon and his band Public Image Limited in a bid to win the Eurovision for Ireland.

Lydon has already confirmed his interest in the matter, commenting that: “It would be a great honour for me to represent Ireland for the Eurovision Song contest.”

The only thing standing in the way of Johnny Rotten and his crew storming the stage in Lisbon, Portugal in May 2018 is approval from RTÉ.