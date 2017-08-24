‘The law has to change’ – Irish cyclist posts pictures of his horrific injuries after car crash hit-and-run

A SOLICITOR from Ireland says he is “lucky to be alive” after being knocked off his bicycle in a hit and run in Greece.

Cahir O’Higgins, 42, shared a picture of his battered body on Facebook after being clattered by the car.

The competitive cyclist was training in Athens on Monday when he was propelled over the handlebars of his bike in the incident.

Recounting his crash on Facebook, Cahir said: “Today in Greece I was hit at speed by a car on a descent from behind.

“I was cycling very tight to the edge, as it was a technical tricky decent. I was completely blameless. My rear wheel was knocked over my head and my face hit into the ground with force.

“Luckily I only sustained minor injuries requiring 8 stitches on my chin. I got a couple of harmless fractures on my fingers and a rib, with a bit of a concussion and a few scrapes.”

He added: “Yesterday I noticed a 1.5 staying alive type poster on a sign post in Athens and thought, “Wow it’s great that this law is in force in Greece.”

“Unfortunately they also have a major problem with uninsured drivers and I suspect this is why the person who hit me fled the scene of the accident, with haste.”

Galway native Mr O’Higgins said he decided to share the picture of his injuries “not because people need to be turned off their evening meal,” but to prove what can happen when motorists don’t take care behind the wheel.

“The doctor in A and E actually gave me his mobile number and couldn’t have been more helpful. No payment was sought or required by the hospital,” he said.

He added: “Truthfully I’m lucky to be alive today.”

Mr O’Higgins, who runs Cahir O’Higgins and Co. Solicitors in Galway, is now assisting on legislation to introduce a minimum passing distance for motorists when overtaking cyclists in Ireland.

The ‘1.5 staying alive’ initiative is pushing for a minimum passing distance of 1.5 metres and was set up by Mr O’Higgins in conjunction with Irish TDs Ciaran Cannon and Phil Skelton.

“We need to lobby to get this law passed in Ireland and we need to have much greater awareness of cyclist safely,” he said.

Mr O’Higgins, who is still in Greece, said doctors have recommended him for plastic surgery as the scarring on his face could remain prominent.

“I told them that, at 42 and at this stage of my life, a bit of scarring isn’t going to make much difference,” he said.