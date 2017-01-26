London
Comhaltas Banner – January
Lazy tradesmen more interested in cups of tea than work star in hilarious new Irish video

January 26, 2017 By  James Cropper
The 2 Johnnies act as a perfect example of a lazy group of builders that you may have been unfortunate enough to deal with in the past.
The 2 Johnnies star as the builders you definitely don’t want to deal with. (Picture: The 2 Johnnies)

IF YOU have ever had to deal with a group of lazy builders who seem more bothered about drinking endless cups of tea, then these Irish comedians’ new video will be all too familiar.

The 2 Johnnies, a comedy duo from Tipperary, play a pair of builders who use next to every excuse to avoid any physical strain.

Whether it’s making cups of tea while telling customers that they’re busy or pretending a perfectly functioning tap is “going to be a big job”, the two idle tradesmen do just about everything to avoid work.

Watch the video below:

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

