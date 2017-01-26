Lazy tradesmen more interested in cups of tea than work star in hilarious new Irish video

IF YOU have ever had to deal with a group of lazy builders who seem more bothered about drinking endless cups of tea, then these Irish comedians’ new video will be all too familiar.

The 2 Johnnies, a comedy duo from Tipperary, play a pair of builders who use next to every excuse to avoid any physical strain.

Whether it’s making cups of tea while telling customers that they’re busy or pretending a perfectly functioning tap is “going to be a big job”, the two idle tradesmen do just about everything to avoid work.

Watch the video below: