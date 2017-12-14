London
Leader of far-right group Britain First Paul Golding arrested in Belfast

December 14, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Paul Golding, the leader of far-right group Britain First has been arrested in Belfast. (Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

THE LEADER of far-right group Britain First Paul Golding has been arrested by the PSNI in Belfast. 

The arrest happened earlier this morning outside Laganside Court in the city.

The arrest is in relation to an investigation by detectives into speeches made at the Northern Ireland Against Terrorism Rally on Sunday August 6.

Golding has been taken to Musgrave station for interview.

The arrest was confirmed on Golding’s own Twitter account.

It’s understood Golding arrived into Belfast this morning to support deputy leader Jayda Fransen as she was due to appear in court charged with using words which were threatening, abusive or insulting during a speech in Belfast in the summer.

Her case was adjourned until later today to hear a bail application.

Erica Doyle Higgins
