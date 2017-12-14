Leader of far-right group Britain First Paul Golding arrested in Belfast

THE LEADER of far-right group Britain First Paul Golding has been arrested by the PSNI in Belfast.

The arrest happened earlier this morning outside Laganside Court in the city.

The arrest is in relation to an investigation by detectives into speeches made at the Northern Ireland Against Terrorism Rally on Sunday August 6.

Golding has been taken to Musgrave station for interview.

Detectives investigating speeches made at the Northern Ireland Against Terrorism Rally on Sunday 6th August this year have arrested a 35 year old man in the Belfast area today. He has been taken to Musgrave PSNI Station for interview. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) December 14, 2017

The arrest was confirmed on Golding’s own Twitter account.

BREAKING NEWS!

Paul Golding has just been arrested by PSNI at Laganside Court, Belfast where he came to support Jayda Fransen! More updates shortly pic.twitter.com/SIqrnyq9nE — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) December 14, 2017

It’s understood Golding arrived into Belfast this morning to support deputy leader Jayda Fransen as she was due to appear in court charged with using words which were threatening, abusive or insulting during a speech in Belfast in the summer.

Her case was adjourned until later today to hear a bail application.