Leah Reilly and newborn son missing in London after failing to return home from school run

*Update May 24: Both Leah Reilly and her baby son were found safe and well.

POLICE in London are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing mother and baby.



Leah Reilly, 35, is believed to be with her youngest child, a baby boy who is about one-month-old.

Ms Reilly, from Neasden, did not pick up her nine-year-old daughter as expected from an after school club on Monday, May 22.

This daughter is being now being looked after by family.

Police in Brent were contacted on Tuesday, 23 May, to help locate Ms Reilly and ensure she and her baby were well.

She was last seen leaving her home in a residential street in Neasden, Brent, on the school run with her nine-year-old, at about 8am on May 22.

Leah Reilly is described as white female, of slim build and medium height, with long, dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a striped navy and white coloured top and blue jeans.

She is known to frequent the areas of Kilburn, Carlton Vale, Queen’s Park and Ladbroke Grove.

Police are concerned for their welfare and are asking anyone with information, or who has recently seen the pair, to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information should contact Wembley Police via 101, or @MetCC or @mpsbrent directly via Twitter or Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.