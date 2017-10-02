London
At least two dead and 24 injured after shooting at Country music festival in the US

At least two dead and 24 injured after shooting at Country music festival in the US

October 2, 2017 By  Irish Post
Two dead after Las Vegas shooting

AT least two people have been killed and dozens more injured after shots were fired at a Country music festival in the US.

Reuters is reporting that two people are dead and a further 24 are injured after the shooting in Las Vegas.

Fourteen are believed to be critically wounded in hospital.

As many as 40,000 people had been enjoying the final night of the Route 91 Harvest festival by the Mandalay Bay Hotel on the city’s strip when gunfire broke out at around 11pm Las Vegas time.

Police have said one suspect is down in what is an active investigation.

The Irish Consulate in San Francisco said it is aware of the situation and advised Irish citizens to follow instructions from Las Vegas police.

A number of flights have been diverted from the nearby Las Vegas McCarran airport.

