Legendary TV entertainer Sir Bruce Forsyth dies aged 89

August 18, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Sir Bruce Forsythe has died aged 89. (Picture: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

BRITISH TV veteran Sir Bruce Forsyth has died aged 89 after a career spanning some seven decades, his family has announced.

The all-round entertainer came to prominence from the mid-1950s through the series Sunday Night at the London Palladium.

He presented a number of iconic game shows, including The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right, The Price Is Right and You Bet!

His most famous catchphrase was the much-quoted ‘Nice to see you… to see you nice”.

Forsyth made his big TV comeback with Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 – presenting 11 series bringing him a whole new following until his retirement in 2013.

He was awarded an OBE, CBE and eventually a knighthood for his charity work over a number of decades.

In 2012, Guinness World Records recognised Forsyth as having the longest television career for a male entertainer ever.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

