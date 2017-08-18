Legendary TV entertainer Sir Bruce Forsyth dies aged 89

BRITISH TV veteran Sir Bruce Forsyth has died aged 89 after a career spanning some seven decades, his family has announced.
The all-round entertainer came to prominence from the mid-1950s through the series Sunday Night at the London Palladium.
He presented a number of iconic game shows, including The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right, The Price Is Right and You Bet!
His most famous catchphrase was the much-quoted ‘Nice to see you… to see you nice”.
Forsyth made his big TV comeback with Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 – presenting 11 series bringing him a whole new following until his retirement in 2013.
He was awarded an OBE, CBE and eventually a knighthood for his charity work over a number of decades.
In 2012, Guinness World Records recognised Forsyth as having the longest television career for a male entertainer ever.
