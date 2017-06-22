London
Steeltech Sheds Banner – June
Legends of sport join celebration of connections between Britain and Ireland

June 22, 2017 By  Malcolm McNally
Barry McGuigan and Eamonn Holmes on stage. Photos – Malcolm McNally

BRITAIN and Ireland’s many sporting connections have been celebrated in London.

Irish Ambassador Dan Mulhall hosted a reception at the Irish Embassy where guests heard from an impressive line-up of Irish sporting stars past and present.

These included former world featherweight boxing champion Barry McGuigan, the captain of the Ireland women’s rugby team Niamh Briggs and former Arsenal and Republic of Ireland footballer David O’Leary.

Also taking part were former Formula One team owner Eddie Jordan, Sunderland Ladies and the Republic of Ireland footballer Stephanie Roche, the Chairman of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup 2023 bid Dick Spring, Cricket Ireland chairman Ross McCollum, Irish Paralympic cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy and Mark Gottsche from the London Gaelic football team.

Back LtoR: Mark Gottsche, Ross McCollum, Irish Ambassador Dan Mulhall, Eamonn Holmes, Stephanie Roche and Dick Spring. Front LtoR: Niamh Briggs, Barry McGuigan, Maggie Doyle, Katie-George Dunlevy and David O’Leary

Ogie Moran, the eight-time All-Ireland winning Kerry football legend and Tony Galvin the former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland footballer were also present.

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes and broadcaster and journalist Maggie Doyle were MCs on the night.

Take a look at our gallery below…

DSC_2345-n
Ambassador Mulhall was presented with an Ireland Women's rugby jersey by Niamh Briggs and Dick Spring
DSC_2345-n
DSC_2339-n
MCs for the evening Maggie Doyle and Eamonn Holmes
DSC_2339-n
DSC_2344-n
Stephanie Roche and Katie-George Dunlevy
DSC_2344-n
DSC_2410-n
Eddie Jordan and Maggie Doyle
DSC_2410-n
DSC_2458-n
David O'Leary and Eamonn Holmes
DSC_2458-n
DSC_2484-n
Ogie Moran with London and Britain GAA representatives
DSC_2484-n
DSC_2336-n
Tony Galvin is pictured with Ruth Melican and Cecilia Greene
DSC_2336-n
Rochford MPU – June

ABOUT 

Malcolm McNally is a photographer with The Irish Post. Follow him on Twitter @malcolmmcnally

