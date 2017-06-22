Legends of sport join celebration of connections between Britain and Ireland

BRITAIN and Ireland’s many sporting connections have been celebrated in London.

Irish Ambassador Dan Mulhall hosted a reception at the Irish Embassy where guests heard from an impressive line-up of Irish sporting stars past and present.

These included former world featherweight boxing champion Barry McGuigan, the captain of the Ireland women’s rugby team Niamh Briggs and former Arsenal and Republic of Ireland footballer David O’Leary.

Also taking part were former Formula One team owner Eddie Jordan, Sunderland Ladies and the Republic of Ireland footballer Stephanie Roche, the Chairman of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup 2023 bid Dick Spring, Cricket Ireland chairman Ross McCollum, Irish Paralympic cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy and Mark Gottsche from the London Gaelic football team.

Ogie Moran, the eight-time All-Ireland winning Kerry football legend and Tony Galvin the former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland footballer were also present.

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes and broadcaster and journalist Maggie Doyle were MCs on the night.

Ambassador Mulhall was presented with an Ireland Women's rugby jersey by Niamh Briggs and Dick Spring MCs for the evening Maggie Doyle and Eamonn Holmes Stephanie Roche and Katie-George Dunlevy Eddie Jordan and Maggie Doyle David O'Leary and Eamonn Holmes Ogie Moran with London and Britain GAA representatives Tony Galvin is pictured with Ruth Melican and Cecilia Greene