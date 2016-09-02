Leicester City sign Irish teenage prospect Dylan Watts

PREMIER LEAGUE champions Leicester have signed Irish teenager Dylan Watts from UCD.

The 19-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the English outfit and will go straight into the Development Squad at the Foxes.

Watts, from Blackrock in Dublin, made 20 appearances in all competitions for UCD this season, but is looking forward to challenging himself at a higher level.

“It is a big opportunity for me, and it is brilliant to be joining the Premier League champions,” the Ireland U19 international told UCD‘s official website.

UCD boss Collie O’Neill added: “He’s made great strides in the last two years from not being a regular in our U19s to being one of the first names I put on the teamsheet for the first team.

“If he continues to make the same progression, then there’s no reason why he can’t eventually make his Premier League debut.”