Leo Varadkar promises to make Ireland a ‘republic of opportunity’ in his first day as Taoiseach

LEO VARADKAR promised a ‘republic of opportunity’ on Wednesday after he became Ireland’s youngest ever Taoiseach.

The 38-year-old, who won the leadership of Fine Gael earlier this month, was confirmed by 57 votes to 50, with 47 abstentions.

In his first address to the Dáil as Taoiseach, Varadkar distanced himself from the politics of the past and promised not to be the right-wing leader many of his critics fear he will be.

He told the Dáil: “I have been elected to lead, but I promise to serve.

“I am seized of the enormous task ahead of me and my responsibilities to this country and all its citizens.

“I approach it not with a feeling of presumption, but with a sense of profound humility, respect and appreciation for all that has gone before.”

Much of the international coverage of Varadkar’s nomination as Taoiseach has focused on his half-Indian background and sexuality.

But in Ireland the focus has largely been on the Dubliner’s politics, and particularly, fears that he will be a right-wing leader.

“The Government I lead will not be one of left or right because those old divisions do not comprehend the political challenges of today,” said Varadkar.

“While others in the House might be obsessed with the political debates of the 1980s, I can assure them that I am not nor will my Government be. We will be focused on the solutions of the 21st century and the future.

President Michael D Higgins presents the seal of the Taoiseach and the seal of the Government to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pic.twitter.com/66vSL1wVmN — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 14, 2017

“The Government I will lead will be one of the new European centre, as we seek to build a republic of opportunity that is a republic in which every citizen gets a fair go and has the opportunity to succeed, and in which every part of the country has a chance to share in our prosperity.”

Gerry Adams said he looked forward to working with the new Taoiseach however Sinn Féin did not support his nomination for the role.

“I have already expressed my fear that Teachta Varadkar will drag this government even further to the right,” the Sinn Féin leader said.

Mr Adams said Ireland needed a leader that represents “all of the people – not just some of the people”.

He added that while it is a huge honour to serve as Taoiseach, especially at just 38 years of age, “not all young people are radical, or progressive, or visionary”.

“I do not know him well,” Mr Adams said with a smile across to the Fine Gael benches. “Though he and I once attended the same Pilates class.”

Mr Varadkar’s first job as Taoiseach has been to announce the members of his Government.

Among the first of the new cabinet appointments was Charlie Flanagan to the role of Justice Minister, moving from his post as Foreign Affairs Minister.

The man Varadkar defeated in the leadership contest, Simon Coveney, is widely expected to be appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs, with Ireland’s position on Brexit likely to top the agenda.