Life & Style

Leo Varadkar’s tweet to the Irish rugby team has attracted a lot of attention for the wrong reasons

November 18, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

Taoiseach Varadkar doesn’t seem to have much luck when it comes to social media.

The Taoiseach hasn’t had an easy month – after a serious ribbing from the public on his attempts to seem funny and relatable in filling the Dáil dishwasher to a disastrous video entry – Varadkar may want to take some time off Facebook and Twitter.

Or rather, leave the kitchen cleaning to someone else while he runs the country.

The latest online faux pas that the 38-year-old politician has made is in the form of a tweet wishing the Irish rugby team well in their game against Fiji.

In a tweet that was since deleted, the Taoiseach failed to interpret the message sent to him by a PR, asking him to tag the Aviva Stadium on Twitter.

Rather than tag the stadium’s Twitter account (@AVIVAstadium), the Taoiseach left the instruction (tag Aviva) in brackets.

The slight blunder didn’t go unnoticed by Irish Twitter users, who teased the Taoiseach for not understanding the instructions properly.


