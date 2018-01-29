London
Liam Gallagher causes stir on Twitter with dodgy “mighty RA” tweet

January 29, 2018 By  Ryan Price
Liam Gallagher. (Picture: Getty Images)

LIAM GALLAGHER turned heads on Twitter this morning when he tweeted his excitement at coming to Ireland to do gigs with the “mighty RA”.

Many of the former Oasis frontman’s Irish fans instinctively thought he was winding them up by referring to the IRA.

In fact, Liam had been referring to the former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, who is joining Liam on his Irish tour and providing the support act when he performs in Malahide Castle in Dublin and Ormeau Park, Belfast in June.

A fan, going by the handle @rabsmith_, immediately called out the tweet saying: “Dodgy two letters to use there my man.”

Liam replied: “I ain’t worried.”

Gallagher kept the tweet published on his page and has since received hundreds of comments poking fun at his ‘RA’ reference.

Another Twitter user had an interesting song request for Liam.

Gallagher’s mother Peggy is from County Mayo, and the rock and roll star has often spoken about his love for his Irish audience, claiming it “feels like playing at home.”

In that case, maybe he should have been more aware of the connotations that come with using the phrase “the mighty RA” when talking about Ireland.

Ryan Price
Ryan Price is a Content Creator at The Irish Post. You'll find Ryan on Twitter at @RyanPrice93. You can contact him via email at [email protected]

