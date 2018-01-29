Liam Gallagher causes stir on Twitter with dodgy “mighty RA” tweet

LIAM GALLAGHER turned heads on Twitter this morning when he tweeted his excitement at coming to Ireland to do gigs with the “mighty RA”.

Many of the former Oasis frontman’s Irish fans instinctively thought he was winding them up by referring to the IRA.

In fact, Liam had been referring to the former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, who is joining Liam on his Irish tour and providing the support act when he performs in Malahide Castle in Dublin and Ormeau Park, Belfast in June.

A fan, going by the handle @rabsmith_, immediately called out the tweet saying: “Dodgy two letters to use there my man.”

Liam replied: “I ain’t worried.”

Gallagher kept the tweet published on his page and has since received hundreds of comments poking fun at his ‘RA’ reference.

Dodgy two letters to use there my man 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 — rab (@rabsmith_) January 27, 2018

I ain't worried — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 27, 2018

Another Twitter user had an interesting song request for Liam.

Ireland an the RA, yep hope ya learned all the words of the Boys of the Old Brigade Liam 😂😂😂😂👍🏻🇮🇪 — thegreenanwhite (@JimGreenan) January 27, 2018

Gallagher’s mother Peggy is from County Mayo, and the rock and roll star has often spoken about his love for his Irish audience, claiming it “feels like playing at home.”

In that case, maybe he should have been more aware of the connotations that come with using the phrase “the mighty RA” when talking about Ireland.