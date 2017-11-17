Liam Neeson gets in the Christmas spirit to support Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice

LIAM Neeson is getting in the festive spirit early this year.
Ballymena born actor Liam Neeson has donned a festive jumper while showing his support for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice’s Christmas campaign.
Liam said: “I’m very proud that my hometown Ballymena is supporting the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice Jingle All The Way Christmas campaign.”
Quoting a line from his famous Taken film, he added: “There are a particular set of skills you can use to support Jingle All The Way, from wearing wacky Christmas jumpers to hosting your own separate events.
The Hollywood star filmed a short video for the charity voicing his support for their Jingle All The Way fundraiser, and encouraged people across Northern Ireland to do the same.
“Let’s show our support for life limited children and their families this Christmas.”
He finished the message, by adding: “Join the jingle now,” before pointing to the camera and declaring: “Join it!”

For more information on the NI Children’s Hospice’s Christmas campaign, visitwww.nihospice.org/support-us/jingle-all-the-way
