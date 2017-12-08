London
‘He genuinely cares’ – Liam Neeson offers support to Irish boy in US after horrendous bullying ordeal went viral

December 8, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Liam Neeson has called Liam O’Brien’s family twice since the US teen’s bullying story went viral in October.

LIAM Neeson has called an Irish-American family to offer his support after teenager Liam O’Brien was assaulted and horrifically bullied at school.

The 13-year-old was bullied so viciously over the course of a year that he was hospitalised with an eating disorder and depression.

His story went viral after mum Deidre Fell-O’Brien posted a lengthy Facebook post in October describing her son’s ordeal, as she wanted “Liam’s story to be heard”.

Thousands of social media users got behind the family and the story was even covered on Good Morning America last month.

Speaking to Irish Central, Deidre said she was enormously grateful for the good wishes her son had received and gave a special thanks to Irish action star Liam Neeson – who has rang twice since hearing the teenager’s story.

“Liam Neeson was so nice and supportive,” she said.

“Our Liam was so excited to hear about the calls because he loves his movies.

“You could tell he genuinely cared about Liam’s story”.

She added: “We’re taking baby steps, taking it day by day. There’s still a long road ahead.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the O’Brien family pay Liam’s medical expenses going forward.

If you would like to donate to the #WeStandWithLiam fund click here.

