The life of Sir Terry Wogan to be celebrated by the BBC with a special service at Westminster Abbey

THE BBC have announced plans to celebrate the life and career of Sir Terry Wogan who passed away last January at 77.

A special thanksgiving service will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 27.

The Abbey have announced they are planning the event with his family and the BBC.

This will mark the 50th anniversary of Sir Terry Wogan’s first radio broadcast for the BBC.

A guest list has not been finalised but fans of the broadcaster from Limerick can be part of the audience.

Registration for the tickets is now open here with only 250 pairs available.

Loyal fans and listeners have until 7pm Thursday, September 8 to apply for the tickets.

The memorial service will be broadcast live on Radio 2 between 12-1pm on September 27.

Sir Terry hosted the Radio 2 breakfast show from 1972-1984 and 1993-2009.

The broadcaster also hosted TV shows like Blankety Blank and fronted the Children in Need coverage.

BBC Director General, Tony Hall, paid tribute to his infectious personality over the airwaves.

“He had a unique and welcoming style combined with a mischievous sense of humour and his personality will shine through in these programmes.”

The BBC also announced plans to run special tribute shows on BBC One and Radio 2.

BBC One is planning a tribute show which will include contributions from broadcasters like Graham Norton, Eamonn Holmes and Dermot O’Leary.

On BBC Radio 2, a two part special called Thank You For Being My Friend – A Tribute to Terry Wogan will air on September 26 and 27 at 10pm.

The show will chart the journey Sir Terry made from Limerick to London.