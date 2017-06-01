Lifelike waxwork of late Father Ted star Dermot Morgan unveiled at Ireland’s new National Wax Museum

THE FAMILY of late comic Dermot Morgan attended the opening of Dublin’s new National Waxwork Museum as a wax replica of the star was officially unveiled.

Morgan died in London in 1998, aged just 45, after shooting the final episode of the iconic show’s third series.

His grandsons Dermot, 20 months and Peter, seven months, were there to see the waxwork of their grandfather for the first time along with dad Don Morgan.

It went on display on May 31 along with the famous wallpaper of Father Ted’s Craggy Island parochial house.

Speaking at the unveiling, Don admitted: “It’s odd showing Dermot (Junior) a wax figure of granddad but it’s great to be involved.

“I think it’s great. He’s a little slimmer than I remember but the face is fantastic and the arms folded is a classic pose.”

U2 star Bono, Jedward and David Bowie are among other waxworked celebrities on display at the museum – which has just completed a four month relocation from its former home on Foster Place to a shiny new premises on Westmoreland Street.

US President Donald Trump is one of the new faces on display at the museum to coincide with the relocation – and The Donald has predictably gone down a stir.

Most of the waxworks at the museum are crafted based on a sitting by the celebrity involved, but Mr Trump was sadly busy and his likeness was taken from photographs of the 70-year-old.

The National Wax Museum Plus is open from 10am to 10pm, seven days a week with deals for family admission.

Our official launch with Don and young Dermot Morgan. Thank you for visiting. Posted by The National Wax Museum plus on Wednesday, May 31, 2017