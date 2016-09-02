London
Limerick's Kevin Prendergast shreds the board with incredible Irish dancing display

Limerick’s Kevin Prendergast shreds the board with incredible Irish dancing display

September 2, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
(Source: Kevin Prendergast)
(Source: Kevin Prendergast)

WHILE Fleadh Ceoil’s up and down the country organise the best of Irish music and dance, sometimes the best entertainment can be spontaneous. 

Kevin Prendergast from Co. Limerick was working at the Bunratty Fleadh Ceoil when he decided to put on a display.

The 22 year old student, whose fantastic audition for the Fusion Dance Fest 2016 went viral in 24 hours in May, posted the video online where it clocked up 30,000 views in a matter of days.

Mr Prendergast, dressed head to toe in black, takes to the board and shows off his impressive skills accompanied by two musicians playing tin whistle and guitar.

Even from the short video clip, it’s clear to see that Mr Prendergast is a seasoned Irish dancer.

“I’ve been dancing for 16 years,” he says, “It was a spontaneous session in Bunratty Folk Park to celebrate the Fleadh.”

Check out Kevin’s moves for yourself below… 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

