IRISH Olympic heroes the O’Donovan brothers have certainly had an interesting few weeks.

The Skibbereen pair performed incredibly at the Olympic Games in Rio, coming away with Ireland’s first ever medals in rowing.

It didn’t take long for Ireland—and indeed the world—to fall in love with Gary and Paul O’Donovan.

On Monday, the sibling silver-medallists were greeted at Cork Airport by a large crowd of well-wishing Corkonians, followed by an open-top bus parade through Skibbereen, which packed out the streets.

As touching as those scenes must have been for the brothers, the sight of a group of children from their old school singing a song written in tribute to their success must be up there too.

Lisheen National School teacher Niamh McCarthy composed ‘Our Olympic Heroes’ especially for the pair, and her young students duly belted it out in front of their champions.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to see the crowd here again tonight,” said Paul. “The kids were exceptional. There’s a lot of people in the crowd glad the rain came down so they could hide the tears.”

Check out the video below