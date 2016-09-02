London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  Life & Style  |  O’Donovan brothers serenaded by Lisheen schoolchildren’s song ‘Our Olympic Heroes’

O’Donovan brothers serenaded by Lisheen schoolchildren’s song ‘Our Olympic Heroes’

September 2, 2016 By  Aidan Lonergan

[Picture: YouTube/Lisheen National School]
[Picture: YouTube/Lisheen National School]
IRISH Olympic heroes the O’Donovan brothers have certainly had an interesting few weeks.

The Skibbereen pair performed incredibly at the Olympic Games in Rio, coming away with Ireland’s first ever medals in rowing.

It didn’t take long for Ireland—and indeed the world—to fall in love with Gary and Paul O’Donovan.

On Monday, the sibling silver-medallists were greeted at Cork Airport by a large crowd of well-wishing Corkonians, followed by an open-top bus parade through Skibbereen, which packed out the streets.

As touching as those scenes must have been for the brothers, the sight of a group of children from their old school singing a song written in tribute to their success must be up there too.

Lisheen National School teacher Niamh McCarthy composed ‘Our Olympic Heroes’ especially for the pair, and her young students duly belted it out in front of their champions.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to see the crowd here again tonight,” said Paul. “The kids were exceptional. There’s a lot of people in the crowd glad the rain came down so they could hide the tears.”

Check out the video below

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
London Irish Singles – September MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

DinglePenn

Recommended for you:
Seven places the locals would recommend you visit in Ireland’s Dingle Peninsula

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post