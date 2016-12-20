Little Irish girl’s Christmas Jingle Bells singalong in traffic is a showstopper

London
December 20, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Sienna Swords, aged four years old, is going viral with her rendition of Jingle Bells.
Sienna Swords, aged four, is going viral with her rendition of Jingle Bells.

A FOUR year-old-girl from Co. Armagh has stolen hearts across the nation with her rendition of Jingle Bells. 

Ms Sienna Swords was with her father Ross stuck in traffic when she broke into a festive singsong.

“She listens to that Christmas CD in the car all year long unfortunately for myself,” Ross Swords told to The Irish Post. “She loves singing and playing X Factor where she gets me to be Simon and her big brother plays Dermot O’Leary.

“She brightens up any room she walks into, she’s a very funny character. Sienna wants to be singer or a dancer, she loved Louise Redknapp on Strictly so when she was on I had to pretend to be the male dancer and copy what they were doing.

“Not a pretty sight I can assure you,” he joked.

Since Mr Swords posted the clip on social media, Sienna’s video has gone viral with many praising the little girl for her Christmas spirit and her singing.

“She just keeps laughing when we show her the clips and read out newspaper’s paragraphs,” he dad said.

Watch little Sienna Swords’ Christmas singsong in the video below… 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

