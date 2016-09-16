Live like McIlroy: 18 hole golf estate in Ireland could be yours for less than €1million

A FOUR-BEDROOM home complete with its own 18-hole golf course is up for sale in Co. Waterford for just €995,000.

Bellevue near Ferrybank, Co. Waterford is every golfer’s dream – boasting an 18-hole, private par three golf course including a lake, sand bunkers and professionally landscaped trees.

Affectionately known as ‘Cuan Na Mara’ – or Haven by the Sea – the course also includes an automated watering system that helps maintain its greens.

Overlooking the fairways is a further 1.5 acres of flower and shrub gardens.

And that’s just the outside.

Indoors, the Georgian-style property includes marble fireplaces, a wine cellar, wet and dry saunas and a summer house nicknamed ‘the 19th hole’.

Other outbuildings include a two-door garage and a large workshop.

Bellevue was built in the early 1970s by a couple seeking a perfect holiday base.

The keen golfers have owned the property ever since.

The Irish property advisory firm Sherry FitzGerald is seeking a generous €995,000 for the Ferrybank golfing haven.

Whoever the lucky buyer is that snags Bellevue, they’re likely to be the chirpiest Irish golfer since Rory McIlroy claimed the Irish Open earlier this year.