Liverpool man Kevin Murphy jailed for making a series of hoax bomb threats weeks after his release from prison

LIVERPOOL man Kevin Murphy has been jailed for making hoax bomb threats to emergency services weeks after he was released from prison for the same offence.

Murphy, 63, was sentenced yesterday at Liverpool Crown Court.

He was jailed for two years for making two phone calls to emergency services, on July 23 and July 29 of this year, alleging a bomb threat.

Murphy, of Osborne Grove, Wallasey in Merseyside, called from a public phone box near Hamilton Square in Birkenhead, Mersey on July 23.

“Can you tell the police there is a bomb going to be going off in Birkenhead?” Murphy said.

He then made another call from the same phone box on Argyll Street, near Hamilton Square, six days later on July 29.

“Hello. I’ve put a bomb in Hamilton Square, Birkenhead,” he said, “It’s going to go off 25 minutes from now. It’s in a bag.”

Murphy was charged with two counts of communicating false information in relation to a bomb hoax in July, just weeks after he was released from jail on a similar conviction.

Between 2013 and 2014, Murphy called emergency services on five separate occasions, reports the Liverpool Echo.

During the five phone calls, he reported bombs had been planted at Birkenhead Market, Wirral Magistrates’ Court and the Claireville pub in Wallasey .

He was given 27 months imprisonment for the phone calls in February 2015.

He was also given an Anti-Social Behaviour Order, banning him from consuming alcohol or enter a public house for five years.

However, within two weeks of his release on July 6, 2016 he made the two hoax phone calls from a phone box on Hamilton Square.

At his hearing on Monday (September 19) Judge Rachel Smith also gave Murphy an additional ASBO as well as a prison sentence.

Murphy is banned from entering a public house or consuming alcohol until September 18, 2021.