London airport offers free tickets to Ireland for Ryanair customers as cancellation storm continues

A LONDON airport is offering flights free-of-charge to Ryanair customers hit by the Irish airline’s recent wave of cancellations.

London Southend Airport announced they are offering the free flights to Ireland for those who have been affected by Ryanair’s announcement that they are cancelling up to 50 flights a day for the next six weeks.

The free tickets will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis to those who have seen their flights cancelled.

The giveaway includes 100 return tickets between Southend and Dublin Airport to “cheer up some people,” the airport explained.

Glyn Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Stobart Aviation, owners of London Southend Airport said: “The free return tickets is a simple gesture, an invitation if you like, to try us instead of the airports hit by the Ryanair cancellations.

“We are confident we can offer a far better passenger experience – the proof being that we have been rated Best Airport in London five years running by Which?

“Tens of thousands of people will have had their holiday plans disrupted and clearly feel they’ve been left in limbo not knowing if they are travelling or not, or can even be sure their inbound flight won’t be cancelled.

Mr Jones said London Southend is extending the free ticket offer to Glasgow and Manchester and is looking forward to welcoming new travellers.

He added: “Our free tickets will hopefully cheer up some people. After all, we’re in the business of making people happy.”

The offer will come as welcome relief to thousands of passengers who have had to change their travel plans in recent days.

Ryanair have reportedly offered their pilots a €12,000 bonus to give up their annual leave and return to work immediately.

Marketing director of Ryanair, Kenny Jacobs, said the reason for the cancellations was a “mess up” in the planning of pilot holidays.

Mr Jacobs explained: “We will cancel 40 to 50 flights daily for the next six weeks, (less than 2% of our schedule) with a slightly higher number this weekend as we begin to implement these cancellations.

“Flights are operating as scheduled unless an email confirming a cancellation has been received. We advise customers to check the email address used to make their booking.

“Cancellation notices for flights cancelled up to and including Wednesday 20 Sept have been sent to affected customers and we will continue to send regular updates and post flight information on our website.

“We apologise to all affected customers for these cancellations. We have messed up in the planning of pilot holidays and we’re working hard to fix that.”