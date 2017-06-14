London
London GAA club to make history by fielding first ever all-British born team on Irish soil

June 14, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Tir Chonaill Gaels juniors is made up entirely of British-born players. (Picture: Brendan Vaughan)

TIR CHONAILL GAELS will make history this weekend when they become the first ever all-British born team to play on Irish soil.

The west London club travel to Co. Donegal on Saturday to face local side Naomh Columba at Páirc na nGael in Glencolmcille.

Every player fielded by Tir Chonaill Gaels was born in England – a rare enough achievement for a London GAA side.

There are strong links between the sides, who face off at 5pm on Saturday afternoon.

The Naomh Columba manager, Paddy J McGinley, is a former Tir Chonaill Gaels and London manager of the 1980s and 1990s.

His son Francis McGinley, who was born in London, will face his father’s current team in a TCG shirt having played underage and adult football for Naomh Columba.

“In London I would say 35 of the 39 GAA clubs are completely dependent on Irish-born players, so it’s a rare achievement indeed,” said Paddy.

“Other parts of Britain have a lot more English-born lads playing for them so it’s a great achievement for Tir Chonaill Gaels to be the first all-British born side to play on Irish soil.”

Francis McGinley along with Callum Crowley are the two main organisers of TCG’s trip to rural Donegal.

“It will be a historic occasion at the weekend so we’re all looking forward to travelling over for the game at Páirc na nGael,” said McGinley.

“We’re hoping there will be a big attendance as there are huge connections with Tir Chonaill Gaels and Donegal.”

Naomh Columba vs Tir Chonaill Gaels throws in at 5pm on Saturday at Páirc na nGael in Glencolmcille

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

