London GAA club mourn loss of Irish hurler after sudden death aged just 27

LONDON GAA side Cu Chulainns have paid tribute to player Ray Quaid, who passed away unexpectedly in the city last week.

Ray, originally from Croom in Co. Limerick, had joined up with the club this season.

He was aged just 27 when he died.

A statement on Cu Chulainns’ website said: “Cu Chulainns GAA would like to pass on our condolences to all the family and friends of Ray Quaid from Croom in Co. Limerick who passed away suddenly aged 27 in London over the weekend.

“Ray had recently taken back up hurling with Cu Chulainns after a few years out and had become a regular at training over the past month and was very happy to be back hurling.

“The weekend before his passing he was with us for the night for our 2016 club awards in the Man of Kent and a great night was had by all.

“We all unfortunately only knew Ray for a short time but he will remain in our memories. Ar dheis go raibh a anam.”

Ray is survived by his parents Ned and Rose, and sisters Emma and Karen.

He was buried in Bruree, Co. Limerick on Monday and the family have asked that well-wishers kindly make a donation to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.

The charity has helped repatriate the bodies of more than 200 Irish people who died abroad in the last four years.

A friend of the Quaids has set up an online fundraising campaign to help the family with funeral costs and any other expenses for the immediate future in what is an understandably difficult time.