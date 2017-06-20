London is getting a new air route to Ireland

IRISH airline Stobart Air has announced a new route between Dublin and London set to launch later this year in partnership with Flybe.

The new route will be Dublin’s first direct link to London Southend Airport.

The airline will fly up to three times daily, seven days a week between the two capital cities under the Flybe brand.

Stobart Air – previously Aer Arann until 2014 – are putting tickets for the new route on sale from today, with fares starting at €29.99 (£26.50) one way.

Flights between London Southend and Dublin will commence on October 29, 2017.

In 2013 and 2014, London Southend was voted the best airport in Britain by customers, achieving five stars in seven out of 10 categories.

Southend is almost 50 miles away from the heart of London – but up to six trains per hour run between the seaside town and Liverpool Street taking 45 minutes.

Stobart Air’s chief executive, Graeme Buchanan, said that the launch of the route represents “a sound strategic move for Stobart Air as we invest in our three-year growth strategy.

“We are on track to carry two million passengers in 2017, a 50 per cent increase in passenger numbers over the past five years,” he added.

Once the new route becomes operational in October, Stobart Air will operate nine Flybe routes as part of its 2017 winter schedule from London Southend.

The Dublin to London Southend route will be serviced by two new Embraer E195 aircraft.