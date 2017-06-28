London
Waxy’s June
London grave of 19th century Irish MP restored 130 years after his death

London grave of 19th century Irish MP restored 130 years after his death

June 28, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
John Aloysius Blake died in 1887 and was buried in Kensal Green Cemetery in west London. Picture: Malcolm McNally

THE HEADSTONE of Irish politician John Aloysius Blake has been fully restored in Kensal Green Cemetery in west London, 130 years after the MP’s death.

John A Blake was born in Waterford City in 1826 and educated at St John’s College, Waterford, as well as Government College in France.

He was elected Mayor of Waterford in 1855 aged just 29, before being elected as an MP in the House of Commons two years later for the constituency of Waterford City.

As Waterford’s Mayor, Blake enacted a policy of slum-clearance – widening Barronstrand Street and Broad Street to create an open space in the heart of the medieval city.

In 1859, Blake helped found the Waterford Citizen newspaper, as a mouthpiece for Liberal interest in the area.

The Irishman – who was described as ‘one of the most moderate members of the Irish Nationalist party’ in a May 24, 1887 article in The Times – served as Waterford City’s MP for 14 years until 1869, when he resigned to become the chairman of Irish Fisheries.

The restoration service was attended by Ambassador Dan Mulhall and Stephen Pound MP. Picture: Malcolm McNally

The election of his successor, Ralph Bernal Osborne, caused unprecedented mob violence.

Blake’s support of Osborne nearly cost him his life – as he escaped under an escort of dragoons.

Tom Blake, his brother John Blake and his son Arthur Blake travelled from Dublin for the occasion. They are descendants of John Aloysius Blake (Picture: Malcolm McNally)

From 1880 to 1884 he was the MP for County Waterford.

In 1886 he was elected unopposed for County Carlow in a by-election and held the seat, again unopposed, in the general election later that year.

After resigning in 1884 aged 58, Blake spent time travelling to Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand and South America – addressing Irish communities around the world.

Blake is notable for his interest in issues of mental health.

He also wrote a number of pamphlets urging improvements in the treatment of the mentally ill.

He died on May 22, 1887 from a heart attack at Queen Anne’s Mansions in London.

He was buried in Kensal Green Cemetery on May 25 and his widow erected a Celtic cross over his grave.

Outgoing Irish ambassador to Britain and Waterford native Dan Mulhall was in attendance at the restoration of the grave on June 27, along with Stephen Pound MP.

A memorial service in memory of Blake was conducted by Father Richard Andrews, parish priest of Holy Trinity RC Church in Brook Green, west London.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

