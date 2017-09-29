London Irish brothers to shave their heads in support of Ryan, 21, at special cancer ‘FundRazor’

RYAN Cunningham recently lost his hair after undergoing chemotherapy for Hodgkin lymphoma – but his two elder brothers are making sure he’s not alone.

Aidan (28) and Liam (24) Cunningham have organised a special ‘FundRazor’ event at Hammersmith Hospital’s Haematology Department on October 14 – where they will shave their heads in solidarity with youngest Ryan.

Every penny raised by the fantastic ‘Blood Fund’ fundraiser will go directly to the hospital, to help with research and development of treatments for all blood cancers and diseases.

Ryan, 21, was diagnosed with Hogdkin lymphoma on November 2, 2016 and has since undergone various treatment in Hammersmith.

His mum Shirley told The Irish Post that the care and support received from her son’s team of doctors and nurses has been “outstanding”.

She said: “We were actually back in Donegal for a wedding at the end of October shortly after I noticed a lump in Ryan’s chest.

“They took an X-Ray before we left and when we got back he had a blood test and scan and it all escalated from there very quickly.

“Four hours after the scan on November 2, the hospital called up and asked him to come straight back in. They told us that he had cancer.

“The tumour in his chest was 10 x 10 x 8cm. It was huge.”

She added: “After starting six cycles of chemotherapy in December they got rid of the tumour – but the cancer came back in two other places.”

Ryan lost his hair around a month ago due to the effects of ICE chemotherapy, but doctors have been pleasantly surprised by his progress.

If Ryan’s body continues to respond positively to the treatment, it is hoped he can undergo a stem cell transplant next month.

Either way, his brothers will be by his side.

Liam, who plays for London’s Tir Chonaill Gaels GAA, and oldest brother Aidan, will razor their heads

Dad Seamus said: “Ryan is still undergoing treatment but we hope the FundRazor will raise a significant amount for Hammersmith Hospital’s wonderful Haematology Department.

“The care the doctors and nurses have given him has been amazing and we as a family want to support them in their work.”

The Cunningham family’s ‘FundRazor’ will be held at Hammersmith Hospital’s Haematology Department on October 14. All funds raised will go to the department’s ‘Blood Fund’.

If you wish to donate to Ryan’s cause you can do so by clicking here.