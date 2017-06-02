London Irish community centre need £200 in two days to fund pensioners’ vegetable allotment

LEWISHAM Irish Community Centre are appealing for a final £200 to help turn disused garden space into a community allotment which will grow vegetables for the elderly.

The centre have been raising money for several months now and are just £200 short of their £7,500 target.

If they raise the cash, Lewisham Council will commit further funding to the project.

Vegetables and herbs grown in the allotment will be used for a lunch club for vulnerable and older adults. The money will also contribute towards a seating area that can be accessed by all.

The space is currently overgrown and not easily accessible.

The £7,500 will go towards installing paving slabs, wood to make raised beds, suitable seating, a supply of garden tools and plants, compost and a small storage area.

While most of the clearing can be done safely by volunteers, the centre will have to pay for some professional assistance.

Lewisham Irish Community Centre works to reduce poverty, sickness and social isolation among the Irish community in south east London.

They offer facilities for the elderly community to socialise, participate in healthy living activities and enjoy free and low cost lunches together.

The centre also runs weekly clubs, classes and home visits for some of the most vulnerable people in the area.

You can donate to Lewisham Irish Centre’s allotment project here