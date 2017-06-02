London
20°
thunderstorm
humidity: 88%
wind: 3m/s E
H 20 • L 15
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Hermitage Green
Home  |  News  |  London Irish community centre need £200 in two days to fund pensioners’ vegetable allotment

London Irish community centre need £200 in two days to fund pensioners’ vegetable allotment

June 2, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Vegetables and herbs grown in the allotment will be used for a lunch club for vulnerable and older adults. Picture: Kathleen Sheridan

LEWISHAM Irish Community Centre are appealing for a final £200 to help turn disused garden space into a community allotment which will grow vegetables for the elderly.

The centre have been raising money for several months now and are just £200 short of their £7,500 target.

If they raise the cash, Lewisham Council will commit further funding to the project.

Vegetables and herbs grown in the allotment will be used for a lunch club for vulnerable and older adults. The money will also contribute towards a seating area that can be accessed by all.

The space is currently overgrown and not easily accessible.

The £7,500 will go towards installing paving slabs, wood to make raised beds, suitable seating, a supply of garden tools and plants, compost and a small storage area.

While most of the clearing can be done safely by volunteers, the centre will have to pay for some professional assistance.

Lewisham Irish Community Centre works to reduce poverty, sickness and social isolation among the Irish community in south east London.

They offer facilities for the elderly community to socialise, participate in healthy living activities and enjoy free and low cost lunches together.

The centre also runs weekly clubs, classes and home visits for some of the most vulnerable people in the area.

You can donate to Lewisham Irish Centre’s allotment project here

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Property Supplement MPU

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Mayo ‘has lost its own sons’ as Burke brothers and two wives confirmed dead in horror Wales helicopter crash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post