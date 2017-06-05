London Irish confirm three new signings as they prepare for life back in Premiership rugby

LONDON Irish have signed another three players ahead of their Aviva Premiership return, with Australian international Jack Schatz among the new faces at Madejski Stadium.

Schatz, who has two Wallabies caps to his name, makes the switch from Melbourne Rebels.

The 26-year-old was a Super Rugby winner in 2011 with the Queensland Reds as they defeated Ritchie McCaw’s Crusaders in front of more than 50,000 spectators at the Suncorp Stadium.

“I can’t wait to meet my new teammates at Hazelwood in July and to start preparing for the new campaign in the Premiership,” said Schatz.

“I’m really grateful to London Irish for giving me the opportunity to play in the Premiership, a competition that I have always wanted to test myself in.”

The Exiles have also strengthened their second row options in the build-up to the 2017/18 season with the signing of Samoan international lock Teofilo Paulo.

Having played for Ulster and Super Rugby side Auckland Blues early in his career, the 29-year-old joined Cardiff Blues in 2013 where he made more than 50 appearances.

Breaking: London Irish strengthen second row options with the signing of Samoan international lock @tiipaulo https://t.co/ANNM57gIyU pic.twitter.com/2PbjMCzYv2 — London Irish (@LiRFC) June 5, 2017

“London Irish have a strong pack with a lot of quality in their ranks and I’m looking forward to competing for a place in the team,” said Paulo, who joins from Treviso.

“There is a fantastic set-up at Irish and their promotion back to the Premiership has increased the excitement ahead of the new season.”

BREAKING: Fijian international tighthead Manasa Saulo is joining London Irish from Toulon. Read more https://t.co/8hquNpfuIc pic.twitter.com/T6uGU23lZo — London Irish (@LiRFC) June 5, 2017

Fijian international tighthead prop Manasa Saulo has also joined Irish from Toulon.

The robust front-row, 28, who has 30 international caps to his name having made his Test debut against England at Twickenham in 2012, will tour with his country this summer.

“I know Tiks [Aseli Tikoirotuma] from playing with him in the Fiji squad and he has told me how great a club London Irish is,” said Saulo.

“I’m really looking forward to teaming up with the guys in the summer and hopefully I can take my game to the next level under Nick Kennedy.”