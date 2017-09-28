London Irish rugby players welcome US sponsor to new European headquarters in Britain

PLAYERS from London Irish Rugby Club were on hand to help open the European headquarters of their new kit sponsor Cherwell Software.

Utility back Fergus Mulchrone and backrow forward Mike Coman were among the group welcoming the US company to its new base in England.

Reading FC players George Evans and Pelle Clement were also in the welcome party, as the company, which is a global leader in IT and enterprise service management solutions, also sponsors the football team.

The Colorado Springs-based firm used the official opening of its British offices – which are located in Green Park, close to the Madejski stadium, which both London Irish and Reading FC call home – to share the news of its partnership with the teams.

“It was great to have players representing the Royals and the Exiles join us here today for the official opening of our new EMEA headquarters,” said Patrick Malaperiman, Vice President of Cherwell Software in the EMEA region.

The American company, which says it has made a “major investment into the two well-known teams to increase its profile in the UK”, already supplies its services to a number of British organisations, including EFL Championship sponsor Sky Bet.

Cherwell Software’s branding appears alongside seating at the Madejski stadium, as well as on the back of shirts worn by the promotion-chasing Reading first team and on the shorts of the London Irish first team squad.