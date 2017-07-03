London Irishman shares shocking CCTV of three men who broke into home and allegedly assaulted family

AN IRISHMAN living in East London has shared harrowing CCTV images of three men breaking into his family home before allegedly assaulting his family.

Joey Gilchrist shared the footage and photos of three men wearing hooded tracksuits approaching his house on Facebook.

He is looking for information on the trio, who he says physically assaulted both his aunt and his 15-year old sister before running away from the scene.

Mr Gilchrist explained on Facebook: “Last night these 3 boys forced entry into my parents house.

“They physically assaulted 15 year old sister and Aunty, pulling them by their hair and slamming their head against the wall in an attempted burglary.

“Please let me know if you know who these people are, or have any information which could help.” The incident occurred at 8pm on Saturday, July 1 in Romford, East London.

The men seen in the images were in Mr Gilchrist’s home for over a minute in what he claims was an attempted burglary. He is now appealing for people to share the video footage and images on social media in an attempt to identify the people involved. Mr Gilchrist added: “Please like, share & pass on to help us catch this scum so they can’t terrify anyone else’s family.” CCTV footage of the incident can be viewed below… http://irishpost.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/19556825_454151428279924_1876714487159980032_n.mp4