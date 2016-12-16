British newspaper faces backlash for citing The Fields of Athenry as ‘rebel song’

A LONDON newspaper is facing backlash over the labelling of folk ballad The Fields of Athenry as a ‘rebel song.’

The London Evening Standard posted the story yesterday afternoon, titled ‘Jeremy Corbyn aide ‘sang rebel song with IRA killer’.’

The article featured footage of newly appointed aide, Jayne Fisher, to the Labour leader singing The Fields of Athenry at a funeral in North London.

Jayne Fisher headed up Sinn Féin’s London office until recently and will now work as a “stakeholder engagement manager” for Labour under Corbyn’s leadership.

Birmingham-born Ms Fisher is a member of the Labour Party’s Islington South Branch and has been a member of the party since she was 18.

She has been involved in campaigning in support of Irish self-determination and has worked with the Labour Party Irish Society since it was formed in 1998.

Ms Fisher, whose Irish roots lie in Westmeath, Dublin and Sligo, previously worked in Sinn Féin’s Westminster office from 1998 and was active in the Troops Out Movement, the Labour Committee on Ireland and later in the Time to Go Campaign.

Upon posting the article to their social media, the newspaper received a flurry of angered comments.

“Since when is The Fields of Athenry a rebel song?” one wrote. “It’s a song about a man who stole corn to feed his family f**king eejits!”

“The song has absolutely nothing to do with republicanism. It’s a ballad about the Irish Famine in the 1800s. Absolutely nothing to do with republicanism, or terrorism.”

“Not a Corbyn fan but this is idiotic. Fields of Athenry is sung every weekend by London Irish fans, it’s a beautiful song. Don’t make stories out of this BS.”

“It’s sung by Rugby, Soccer, Gaelic Football, Hurling, Boxing, Racing and other sports fans in Ireland and far afield.

“It is sung as a pub song and a ballad, and sung by Irish emigrants. The song is nothing to do with the Troubles in the North.”

What do you think, is The Fields of Athenry a rebel song or a folk ballad? Let us know in the comments below…