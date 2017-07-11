London Pride makes a clear statement about Northern Ireland’s DUP

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) became the focus of negative attention at this year’s Gay Pride march in London.

A giant banner attached to to hundreds of balloons was released over an event in Trafalgar Square with the words “F*** the DUP” written across it.

The banner floated up and out of Trafalgar Square and down Whitehall where thousands of people clapped and cheered at it passed overhead and floated away.

Last month the DUP, which opposes gay marriage, signed a deal at Downing Street to support a minority Conservative government after several weeks of post-election negotiations in exchange for an increased £1billion for Northern Ireland over the next two years to spend on education, infrastructure, health and other measures.

Prime Minister Theresa May hailed the power pact deal as a “very, very good one” and insisted her party shares “many values” with the Northern Irish MPs.

The DUP, which also supported Brexit, has a history of its members taking controversial positions. The party also once championed a campaign called “Save Ulster from Sodomy”.

In a separate development, the Britishg Government’s deal with the DUP is to be legally challenged by a mental health worker.

Ciaran McClean, a Green Party member, is claiming the pact breaches the Good Friday Agreement and the Bribery Act.

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched by Mr McLean to fund the judicial review. The British Government has said it believes the confidence and supply is legal.