London Tower Bridge reopening gets Irishman home in time for Christmas

TOWER Bridge in London has reopened a week early, allowing a Galway man to get home for Christmas.
Colm Griffin, the lead engineer on essential maintenance to the bridge in London, oversaw the vital work completed one week before the deadline of December 30.
Working on behalf of BAM Nuttall, Colm has been in charge of the three-month project.
Had the work not completed ahead of schedule, Colm would have missed Christmas Day with his family and his fiancée — whom he’ll marry next month.
The 122-year-old Tower Bridge, one of London’s most famous landmarks, was last refurbished in 1970s.
The current maintenance has meant there has been a three-month closure to all traffic.
Many motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, as well as Colm’s fiancée and family, are delighted that the bridge has opened a week early.
