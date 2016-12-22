London’s Irish pensioners reveal how Christmas has changed over the years

THE GREENWICH Irish Pensioners Association gathered at Clarendon Hotel in Blackheath for their annual Christmas lunch.

The group, chaired by Irish Post Community Award winner Agnes Forde, were joined by the Mayor of Greenwich Olu Babatola who thanked them for their work in the community.

Here’s what they had to say about how Christmas has changed over the years:

Ann Keane, age 80, from Limerick, living in Greenwich since 1958

What do you miss about spending Christmas in Ireland?

“Christmas feels more festive in Ireland than it does over here in London, where people don’t talk to each other as much. I love getting together with all my family members back home and I love being with all my children.

Christmas is about family and I have a lot of family back home who I don’t get to see spending every Christmas over here.”

Mary Brennan, age 69, from Wexford, living in Greenwich since 1963

What’s different about Christmas now than back when you lived in Ireland?

“We were literally poverty stricken back then when I was growing up back in Ireland, but you didn’t know any better so it wasn’t so bad. Compared to now there isn’t much comparison.

“It’s a lot more commercial now, and you have less neighbours who you can share the festive cheer with. I miss early walks on Christmas Day back home, and more than anything I miss being able to see the stars in the sky!”

John O’Regan, age 82, from Kerry, living in Greenwich since 1951

How does Christmas in London compare to Christmas back home?

“There’s a lot more money about now obviously. When I was young you’d be lucky if you got a stocking. For that reason I don’t much miss Christmas back home.

“In fact, since I moved over here to England in the early 1950’s, I haven’t spent one Christmas Day in Ireland! I did spend a Christmas in Korea while I was out there fighting – that was the coldest Christmas I’ve ever had.

“I just enjoy spending Christmas here with my four grandchildren who are all mad Charlton fans.”

Agnes F orde, age 93, f rom Cork, living in Greenwich since 1947

How has Christmas changed since you first moved to London?

“There’s no comparison. When I moved to England it was just after World War Two and rations were still around, now you have no shortage of Christmas food! We didn’t have money back then but we were always happy.

“We lived in a prefab built by German prisoners of war and electricity was a novelty compared to Ireland, so we did get to cook some Turkey – which we had sent over from back home.

“We used to get 20 packets cigarettes sent with copies of the Southern Star newspaper – you couldn’t get away with that now.”

Josie Shankey, age 78, from Meath, living in Welling since 1964

What’s better – a London Christmas or an Irish Christmas?

“You’re Irish, you’re always Irish. We really enjoyed Christmas back in Ireland when I was young, but we didn’t have much in the way of money or anything.

“I miss long walks out in the fields in wellies. But I get to spend Christmas in England with my family and I love that.”

Mary Nolan, age 73, from Offaly, living in Welling since 1967

What do you remember about Christmas when you first moved to London?

“I remember when I first came over to England in 1967 I was married in November and went back to Ireland for Christmas. So I spent my first Christmas married away from my husband.

“I think Christmas over here starts too early, and it’s far too commercialised now compared to what it was like when I was young. I do miss dancing to all the big bands back in Ireland. I have great memories of jiving to Big Tom and the Mainliners around Christmas time.”

Joan Mythen, age 85, from Kerry, living in Greenwich since 1949

How has Christmas changed over the years?

“Back in Ireland when I was young, Christmas was the only time of year you would ever be given a gift so it was extra special indeed.

“But now there’s a lot more money about and children have a better life altogether.

“Everyone was poor back then but it was fine because we all were. I remember eating goose over the table! I miss all that if I’m honest.”

Maurine Hoban, age 76, from Dublin, living in Greenwich since late 1950s

What do you remember most about Christmas back home in Ireland?

“What I remember most is that Christmas is a dead day back in Ireland. I remember being out looking for pubs and restaurants on Christmas Day and none of them being open.

“Everywhere seems to close down and there’s not much of a choice of places to visit, so that’s a bit of a shame. But there was always a community, whereas over here in London that is gone now and people don’t like to talk to each other.”

Joanne Keaton, age 73, from Tipperary, living in Greenwich since 1961

What don’t you miss about spending Christmas in Ireland?

“I got fed up of the traditions over in Ireland that you see around Christmas. It was great when you were young but I don’t miss it too much now.

“I prefer spending Christmas over here with my six children and nine grandchildren and treating the day like a big, special birthday.”