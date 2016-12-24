Look fabulous this Christmas with these festive fashion and make-up tips

WITH Christmas just around the corner the madness of present shopping, work parties and entertaining leaves very little time to plan for your festive holiday look, especially if you are going away and need to pack in advance.

Here are some tips for your Christmas wardrobe and festive make-up to get you through the holiday period.

Christmas Eve

While we all have different Christmas Eve traditions, the majority of plans call for a semi-casual dress code meaning a little more dressed up than normal everyday wear, but more casual than formal wear.

If you have some running around to do on Christmas Eve that calls for different types of dress codes, perhaps visiting friends and relations then straight out to dinner, make it easy on yourself and wear one outfit and change accessories.

For example, you can wear a dress and jacket for dinner or to a bar, dressed down earlier when paying house visits with a cape or leather jacket.

This Feather jacket and trousers from Fee G worn over a Caroline Kilkenny sequin top (above left) for dinner/evening drinks allows for adaptable outfit.

Sequins, embellishment, faux fur and feathers are on trend this season so you can glam up on Christmas Eve in the name of fashion.

Christmas Eve is the perfect opportunity to dress in festive Christmas colours – this flattering red Caroline Kilkenny dress (above centre) makes the perfect festive choice.

Wear it with a long line cape or cardigan for a semi casual look and for later in the evening team with this Fee G beaded cropped jacket (right).

Christmas Day – from Lunching to Lounging

Whatever your traditions at Christmas, it’s nice to pick a stand-out outfit to mark the occasion.

For the traditional Christmas Day Mass a great faux fur or fabric mix coat is always a great choice to wear over your outfit – why not opt for a luxurious velvet or Jacquard style, a big trend for the season.

If you plan to relax around the house on Christmas Day enjoying indoor festivities, then choose a comfortable outfit – perhaps a sparkly knitted top with a tulle skirt for a relaxed but festive feel or slouchy jeans.

If you dine out, or visit family, why not go all out?

Whatever your plans, choosing what to wear on Christmas Day should be fun and comfortable.

Spend time getting ready on Christmas morning and use it as an excuse to steal some quality ‘you time’. Just make sure you choose an outfit that will accommodate a big lunch.

As I always recommend, dress for your shape, you want to be comfortable and confident for your day of celebrations.

There are endless options of shapes to cater for all silhouettes available in the market – A-line, fit and flare, shift, asymmetric and tunic to name but a few and a jump suit makes a great dressy but comfortable option

This Caroline Kilkenny asymmetric dress (above left) can be worn under the luxurious Fee G Faux Fur long line jacket (above centre). Another option to stand out on Christmas day but allows for a big lunch is a fifties style fit & flare dress like this Lindy Bop dress (above right).

For those customers wanting a cosy option, rather than the Christmas themed knitwear from the past few seasons, why not opt for a pretty embellished knitwear piece or top teamed with an easy fitting tulle skirt both from Darling London (above left), and soft faux fur jacket from Fee G (above centre).

Well-tailored suits like this black crepe and leather trim trouser and jacket (above right) can also work well as a Christmas Day outfit. Team it with a festive coloured top to complete your look.

Hair and make-up will need to last all day for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so for make-up use a good primer and tinted moisturiser and translucent powder for a natural, flawless make up coverage.

A neutral colour for eyes and lips is always a good choice to take you through the day, adding shades of gold to eyes and some highlighter for the evening.

To open tired eyes add some light highlighter to the inner corner of your eyes and white eye liner will instantly brightening when applied to lower lash line.

For long hair a curly flowing blow dry will take you through both days although a beautiful up style is a good option for Christmas eve.

Ann Marie McDonagh is founder of fashion and beauty agency Serenity & Grace