A look at the STELLAR music line-up for the 40th Annual Irish Post Awards

We’re less than a week out from the biggest Irish awards night in 2017

More than 1,000 people will gather in The Great Room at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane for the 40th anniversary of The Irish Post Awards.

Hosted by renowned broadcaster and TV personality Eamonn Holmes, the Awards ceremony honours Irish success and achievement in business, community, sport, film, music, entertainment, politics and more.

This year’s awards will be broadcast live on television for the first time and it promises to be one hell of a night with a host of fantastic music talent.

Having sung the Irish national anthem this summer in Las Vegas to a global audience of millions before the Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather fight, Imelda May joins the stellar entertainment line-up.

The Dublin songstress will perform a track from her latest album, which showcases a set of the boldest, most personal and intimately autobiographical songs ever.

Kodaline and Beoga will perform a world exclusive of their new track on the night.

The performance comes ahead of a series of gigs in December for Dublin singer Steve Garrigan, guitarist Mark Prendergast, bassist Jason Boland and drummer Vinny May.

Country star Lisa McHugh also joins the entertainment roster.

Glaswegian born Lisa has dazzled the Irish country music scene with her style, charm and charisma. She will perform a track from her latest studio release, which shot straight into the top 10 in The Irish Charts reaching number 3.

Lisa McHugh live in concert.

Everyone’s favourite Irish musician Damien Dempsey is also on the bill.

Dempsey, who is renowned for his mix of trad-folk with contemporary lyrics and commentary, will perform a special track during the 40th Annual awards.

Damien Dempsey to perform live from London.

Bob Geldof will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Irish Post Awards.

The Dublin musician and philanthropist became world famous after staging Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in 1985.

Many more special appearances by music legends are promised on the night… you’ll just have to tune in to find out.

TG4 will screen the red carpet ceremony from London to homes across Ireland.

An estimated global audience of one million is expected for the live show on TV and online via social media channels.