‘A beam of sunshine’ – Tributes to tragic Irishwoman, 27, who died in fall from balcony in Thailand

TRIBUTES are pouring in for a young Donegal woman who died after falling from the balcony of a resort in Thailand.

Louise Furey, 27, from Glenties, was holidaying in Koh Samui with her boyfriend, Sam Bulmer, when the tragic incident occurred on Saturday.

The pair had only arrived in Thailand on Wednesday and were staying at the Replay Residence & Pool Villa.

Ms Furey moved away from Ireland some years ago and had most recently been living in Guernsey, in the Channel Islands.

Local police have launched an investigation into her death and members of the Furey family have travelled to Thailand to bring back their loved-one’s remains.

Brian Carr of the Glenties Community Group has posted condolences on Facebook, saying the town is “numb” with shock.

He wrote: “On these saddest of sad days in our wee town we offer our sympathies, condolences and support to the Furey family and friends on the tragic news of Louise.

“Louise moved to Guernsey a few years ago but was a frequent visitor home. You would see herself and her close school friends catching up what had happened since they last me”.

He added: The town is numb with shock after the news came to town on Saturday about Louise’s accident. Sympathies to Brid, Daniel, Aine, Celine, Rosaleen, extended family, friends and her boyfriend Sam.”

Hannah Archard, a friend of Louise, also took to Facebook to express her shock at the tragic news.

“None of this seems real Lou, the thought of never seeing you again hurts too much,” she said.

“You are a beam of sunshine in the lives of everyone who knew you. My heart breaks for Sam and for your family.

“I am so lucky to have met you, shine bright darling”.

While another friend, Cressie Browne, added: “Beautiful Lady, you were the reason that I met Graham and now have my boy, James. For that, I’m forever grateful to you.

“My heart breaks for you and your family. You were so caring and bright, the world was a better place with you on it.

“May you rest in peace with your Dad, sweetie xxx.”

