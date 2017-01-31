London
Entertainment

Lovestruck Irishman puts up huge banner with classic love song to find girl with the beautiful smile from the bus

January 31, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
XXX (Picture: Maria Byrne/Twitter)
The banner erected by a lovestruck Dubliner on Pearse Street.  (Picture: Maria O’Brien/Twitter)

A LOVESTRUCK man in Ireland has enlisted the help of a banner over a shopfront to help find the girl in ‘the white fluffy hat.’ 

The unmissable banner was spotted by Twitter users erected over Clifford Antiques on Dublin’s Pearse Street.

While the person behind it remains anonymous, the banner says they are looking for “the girl on the 54A, white fluffy hat, headphones and beautiful smile.”

They then incorporated some help from Dionne Warwick’s I Say A Little Prayer to help entice the object of their affections.

I run for the bus dear,

While riding I think of us dear,

I say a little prayer for you,

At work I just take my time,

And all though my coffee break time

I say a little prayer for you,

Forever and ever, you’ll stay in my heart,

And I will love you…

The banner concludes with the lovestruck poster asking the girl to call him.

The Irish Post contacted the poster on the number advertised and, while we enjoyed their voicemail version of I Say A Little Prayer, we were unable to get further comment about the banner.

Are you looking for the girl in the white fluffy hat? Let Erica know on [email protected]

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post.

Linda Meehan Ashton and Tobias Ashton on their wedding day in Co Kildare where Linda managed to 'upstage herself' with B*witched themed fall.( Picture: Linda Meehan Ashton/Facebook)

