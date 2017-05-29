London
Hicks Sausages Leaderboard
Home  |  News  |  Lucky Irish boy, 11, gets surprise of his life as Liverpool player buys him £300 football boots

Lucky Irish boy, 11, gets surprise of his life as Liverpool player buys him £300 football boots

May 29, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Paddy with his Liverpool hero Georginio Wijnaldum. Picture: Facebook

AN IRISH boy was treated to a pair of expensive football boots by Liverpool footballer Georginio Wijnaldum in a random act of kindness.

The player made the kind gesture for Irish lad Paddy Mackessy after the Reds’ recent win over Middlesbrough.

The 11-year-old was over in Liverpool with mum Louise to see his team play their final Premier League game of the season at Anfield.

Liverpool fan Paddy was dressed in the team’s kit when he went shopping in Liverpool city centre.

Paddy and his mum got the shock of their lives when the Liverpool midfielder walked into the Adidas shop they were browsing.

Louise said Paddy had eyed up a particularly expensive pair of football boots – worth £300 – before they left the store.

“We went into the Adidas store and Paddy just went and bought a pair of skinny pants, and of course being a typical Irish mammy, I went ‘come on so’ because he would stay looking at soccer stuff all day if you let him,” Louise told Ray D’Arcy on RTE Radio 1.

“I was like ‘come on, come on’ and so we came out of the shop and he said ‘I got a selfie with him’ and I was like ‘oh brilliant’ and he said they started chatting about the soccer boots.

“He said to Paddy ‘do you like those boots?’ And Paddy said ‘I do’.

“He said ‘what size are you?’ and he said ‘size five’ and he was like ‘why don’t you buy them?’ And Paddy was like ‘they’re so expensive’.

“At that stage I had called him and we left the store and Paddy was telling me this and we walked out into the city and we literally just looked behind and the lady from the store had ran after us and she said ‘listen, can you come back to the store? He wants to buy Paddy the boots’.”

Wijnaldum has enjoyed a decent debut season at Anfield since moving from Newcastle last summer, scoring six times in 36 league games.

No doubt Paddy will be hoping his new boots can help him follow in the Dutch midfielder’s footsteps.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

