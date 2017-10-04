Lucky west of Ireland winner scoops a fortune on EuroMillions Plus draw

A LUCKY west of Ireland winner has scooped a fortune on the Euromillions Plus draw.
The winner of the ticket bought in the west won €500,000 on the draw last night, October 3.
The lucky punter matched all five numbers of 3, 11, 12, 17, and 47.
There was only one winner for the prize draw.
Elsewhere in the country, 116 people matched four numbers winning €2,000 and over 5,000 people won €20.
Previously, a lottery syndicate on Bere Island in west Cork won €500,000 sparking a national search to find the winners.
