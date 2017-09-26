Luxury Irish property once used as backdrop for a Spice Girls music video now on the market

A LUXURY property with a sought after address in Dublin which has been a popular backdrop for film sets and music videos is now on the market.
The two-bedroom terraced house is located in Carnew Street in the Stonybatter area of Dublin 7, which has become gentrified in recent years – and now boasts a range of quirky hipster cafes, bars and restaurants.
Although a quiet enough cul-de-sac, the road is popular as a film location and has previously been featured in films such as Angela’s Ashes and Michael Collins.
It also offered the backdrop for the Spice Girls video for hit single Stop.
Renovated in 2009, the property, which is being sold by DNG with a guide price of £425,000, is described by the agents as “a charming and fully renovated Artisan dwelling with brick facade which offers a discerning purchaser the opportunity to acquire an elegant spacious residence in show house condition”.
Its features include a solar hot water system, sash windows, external courtyard, a stylish ‘Kube’ kitchen and a
spacious living room with dining area.
