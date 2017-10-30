Major drugs bust in picturesque Irish seaside town

The tranquil seaside town of Kinsale was home to one of the most significant discoveries of drugs in the area so far this year as the authorities arrested three people and seized €300,000 worth of drugs at a house at Presentation Terrace in Kinsale at about 8 pm on Friday.

During the course of the search, the West Cork Divisional Drugs Squad discovered ecstasy with a street value of approximately €54,000; cannabis herb with a street value of approximately €60,000 and cocaine with a street value of approximately €175,000. The drugs were set to be distributed across Cork city during the hugely popular Guinness Jazz Festival.

Those arrested at the house, under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act, included a man and a woman both in their 40s and another man in his 20s. The men were brought to Bandon Garda Station for questioning and the woman was detained at Bantry Garda Station. The man in his 20s and the woman were released on Sunday evening without charge, as gardaí prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man in his 40s is expected to appear in court in Macroom at 6 pm this evening.