London
19°
overcast clouds
humidity: 56%
wind: 4m/s WSW
H 19 • L 12
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
CMA Leaderboard
Home  |  News  |  Major storm tears through north west of Ireland leaving landslides and flooded airport in its wake

Major storm tears through north west of Ireland leaving landslides and flooded airport in its wake

August 23, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
A van in Donegal had a very close call with a sinkhole. (Picture: Courtesy of AWS Tyres)

THUNDER storms and major flooding ripped through the north west of Ireland overnight, leaving cars under water and roads impassable. 

Met Éireann had previously issued a Status Yellow warning for Atlantic coastal areas, after Hurricane Gert hit the US.

Last night, August 22, downpours swept in from the Atlantic Ocean, triggering floods in Co. Donegal before moving into Derry and other counties.

Firefighters in Northern Ireland responded to 60 flood reports between 7pm and 11pm last night, and coastguard helicopters from Scotland, Wales and Sligo took part in operations.

Derry and Strabane were among the worst-affected areas.

Images and footage emerging from the storm have shown mudslides in Donegal, cars under water in Derry and Derry City Airport – which has since closed and cancelled all flights – submerged under water.

Posted by A.W.S TYRES on Wednesday, 23 August 2017

 

On the roads, AA Roadwatch have said: “Following yesterday’s weather warnings, some routes in the north and northwest are still affected by excess surface water and flooding.

“Don’t drive through water unless you’re sure it’s not too deep for your vehicle.

“If you have to drive through standing water, do so slowly and in the centre of the road as it tends to be the highest point.

“Use a low gear to keep your revs high and don’t take your foot off the accelerator as otherwise water can get into your exhaust.”

Have you got footage of the storm you want to share with us? Email Erica@Irishpost.co.uk

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IP Jobs MPU

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Irish actor Daniel Day Lewis retires from acting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post