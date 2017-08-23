Major storm tears through north west of Ireland leaving landslides and flooded airport in its wake

THUNDER storms and major flooding ripped through the north west of Ireland overnight, leaving cars under water and roads impassable.

Met Éireann had previously issued a Status Yellow warning for Atlantic coastal areas, after Hurricane Gert hit the US.

Last night, August 22, downpours swept in from the Atlantic Ocean, triggering floods in Co. Donegal before moving into Derry and other counties.

Firefighters in Northern Ireland responded to 60 flood reports between 7pm and 11pm last night, and coastguard helicopters from Scotland, Wales and Sligo took part in operations.

Derry and Strabane were among the worst-affected areas.

Images and footage emerging from the storm have shown mudslides in Donegal, cars under water in Derry and Derry City Airport – which has since closed and cancelled all flights – submerged under water.

Public notice! Derry City Airport has been closed and all of today's flights have been cancelled. Considerable flooding also. @SDLPlive pic.twitter.com/w3bypYrFC3 — Daniel McCrossan MLA (@McCrossanMLA) August 23, 2017

Wow! Landslide at Near Muff in County Donegal. Video by Sinead Quigley. pic.twitter.com/WpFwZkT2xm — Barra Best (@barrabest) August 22, 2017

Wow. Streets of Eglinton flooded tonight. Photos by Judith Campbell & Georgie Healy. pic.twitter.com/Hkfvl7SkFp — Barra Best (@barrabest) August 22, 2017

The moment lightning knocks out the lights in Antrim town tonight. Video by Ciarán Connolly. pic.twitter.com/BL49S4zsH9 — Barra Best (@barrabest) August 22, 2017

On the roads, AA Roadwatch have said: “Following yesterday’s weather warnings, some routes in the north and northwest are still affected by excess surface water and flooding.

“Don’t drive through water unless you’re sure it’s not too deep for your vehicle.

“If you have to drive through standing water, do so slowly and in the centre of the road as it tends to be the highest point.

“Use a low gear to keep your revs high and don’t take your foot off the accelerator as otherwise water can get into your exhaust.”

Have you got footage of the storm you want to share with us? Email Erica@Irishpost.co.uk